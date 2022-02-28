ASK A COP: Answering parking questions

Q. What can you do if your across the street neighbors are always taking all the available parking in front of my home? (3 spaces by their inability to leave room) They have plenty of parking on their side. Elderly family is expected to park half of a block away and walk when they do this. I have had conversations with them.

A. If you’ve already spoken with them about the matter and there’s no other violation, there isn’t much you can do. There seems to be a misconception regarding the street parking in front of a residence. While it seems reasonable for a person to be able to park in front of their own home, it’s not illegal for another person to.

There may be violations present depending on how the vehicles are parked and for how long. Let’s review a few common parking complaints and violations. The most obvious violations would be those regarding painted curbs. Red indicates no parking allowed at any time, yellow indicates loading zones or passenger zones which come with restrictions, white indicates parking zones with restricted time limits, and blue indicates handicapped zones.

Vehicles cannot be parked or left standing within ten feet of any fire hydrant for any period of time. The curb space within ten feet of each hydrant should be clearly marked red. Vehicles cannot be parked or left standing on any street so that any part of the vehicle is within five feet of an alley entrance, public or private driveway, or curb cut. Vehicles cannot be parked or left standing so that any part of the vehicle is within 20 feet of a stop sign. Similar to fire hydrants, this space should also be marked red. Vehicles are also prohibited from being parked or left standing on any street so that any part of the vehicle is within 30 feet of an intersection.

Vehicles must also be parked facing the same direction as the traffic is moving on that side of the street.

It shall be unlawful for any person to park or leave standing any vehicle in any street, alley, municipal off-street parking lot, or other public way or place of the city for a period of more than ten days.

In addition to the things mentioned above, in order to be parked on the city streets a vehicle must be properly licensed and in working order. For instance your neighbor couldn’t just park three broken down vehicles in front of your home and that be okay.

Ordinance 2-6-47 covers the marking and authorization of handicapped parking spaces. The ordinance says the City Council is the entity that designates certain parking spaces on public streets and off-street parking facilities. It may be worth reaching out to see if it’s even possible for a handicapped parking space to be designated in your area.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

