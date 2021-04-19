ASK A COP: Are property owners required to keep sidewalks clear?

Q. Is there an ordinance that property owners must clear their walks and trim low hanging branches above sidewalks?

A. Yes, there are ordinance specifications for both sidewalk clearing and tree branches. The occupant or owner of any lot shall not allow snow, mud, or ice to remain on the adjacent sidewalk or permit any hardened trodden snow, sleet, ice, mud, slush, or other substance to remain upon such sidewalk. Failure to remove the snow or other substance can result in being declared a nuisance.

There are actually quite a few ordinances covering trees (20-7-1 through 20-7-35). The ordinances range from where you can plant trees (in accordance to street corners, fire hydrants, and lateral utilities) to at what point your tree will be deemed a hazard to public safety and you will be required to remove it all together.

Property owners have a duty to prune trees that are unsafe, injurious, or affected by insect or disease. Furthermore, tree branches near an alley or street need to be pruned so they do not obstructs lights and or intersections. Tree branches cannot interfere with private or public utilities (above or below ground).