ASK A COP: Are red, blue lights allowed on personal vehicles?

Q. I was wondering about the use of flashing red and blue lights on personally owned vehicles. Are they allowed?

Krisa Brass (copy) Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for…

A. Generally speaking, no, they are not allowed. A rotating or flashing red light or such light in combination with a blue light may be displayed on any motor vehicle operated by any volunteer firefighter, peace officer, or physician medical director anywhere in the state while actually en route to the scene of a fire or other emergency requiring his or her services. The person must actually be acting as a firefighter, peace officer, or physician medical director and have authorization in writing by the county sheriff.

An individual seeking the authorization must submit an application for a permit along with a statement noting the person is a volunteer firefighter, peace officer, or physician medical director. The statement must be signed by the applicant’s supervisor. Also included in the process is the completion of an emergency vehicle operator course.