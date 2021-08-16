ASK A COP: Are red, blue lights allowed on personal vehicles?

Q. I was wondering about the use of flashing red and blue lights on personally owned vehicles. Are they allowed?
Krisa Brass (copy)
Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for…
A. Generally speaking, no, they are not allowed. A rotating or flashing red light or such light in combination with a blue light may be displayed on any motor vehicle operated by any volunteer firefighter, peace officer, or physician medical director anywhere in the state while actually en route to the scene of a fire or other emergency requiring his or her services. The person must actually be acting as a firefighter, peace officer, or physician medical director and have authorization in writing by the county sheriff.
An individual seeking the authorization must submit an application for a permit along with a statement noting the person is a volunteer firefighter, peace officer, or physician medical director. The statement must be signed by the applicant’s supervisor. Also included in the process is the completion of an emergency vehicle operator course.
If a permit is granted to the individual, the permit shall be carried at all times in the vehicle named on the permit. The permit requires a yearly renewal in which the individual would go through the same process as outlined above. The county sheriff may revoke the permit if the person is abusing the permit or is no longer an active volunteer firefighter, peace officer or physician medical director.
A rotating or flashing red light in combination with blue light may be displayed on motor vehicles operated by rescue squads actually en route to or returning from an emergency requiring their services or by a privately owned wrecker when engaged in emergency services at the scene of an accident, or at a disabled vehicle, located outside of the city limits of a city of the metropolitan or primary class. Again, said person must follow the permit application process and be issued a permit by the county sheriff.
Someone operating outside of these parameters would be considered in violation. In addition, an unauthorized person having red and blue flashing lights within their vehicle could potentially face issues with impersonating a peace officer, depending on the circumstance. Falsely pretending to be a peace officer and performing any act in that pretended capacity is considered impersonating a peace officer. An example of this would be a person has red and blue flashing lights in their vehicle and is attempting to conduct traffic stops. This situation would meet the criteria for impersonating an officer and could result in the issuance of a citation or a physical arrest.
If a situation would arise where you believe someone is in violation of either mentioned statute, please contact your local law enforcement agency.