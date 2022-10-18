ASK A COP: Avoid being victimized by common scam

Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. I know someone who received a phone call about having a warrant for their arrest and needing to make a payment on the phone to resolve it. I know it was a scam but is there ever a time when this would be a legitimate call from law enforcement?

A. No, there is no situation where that would be legitimate although law enforcement receives a lot of reports regarding this very topic. Generally, the caller will identify themselves as a law enforcement officer and instruct you to go buy gift cards and then call them back with the card number and access code.

For starters, if you do have a warrant for your arrest, you will most likely be contacted in person. There are certain situations where an officer may inform you of the warrant via telephone but those situations are not the usual approach.

Arrest warrants are issued for a variety of reasons. An arrest warrant could be issued as a result of an investigation or even if a person fails to pay or fails to appear on a pending case.

In some states, someone who has a warrant as a result of failing to pay a fine may pay on scene to take care of the warrant. So in those states it would be possible an officer would inform you of the warrant on a traffic stop and give you the option to pay at the time. Even so, they wouldn’t ask you to pay via gift card and keep in mind this is a far-fetched comparison but really the only situation I can think of where an officer would ask for any kind of monetary exchange in order to resolve a warrant.

Nebraska has no such law so if you truly did have a warrant for your arrest, you would have to be transported to jail and post bond there.

Q. Do I have to file an accident report if someone hits my car door with their door in a parking lot? What if their cart hits my car?

A. “Door dings” do not meet the criteria for a motor vehicle accident requirement nor would a cart unintentionally hitting your vehicle. In this instance, the individuals involved would just need to exchange insurance information and contact their insurance agents.

If someone intentionally hit your vehicle with anything, that’s another issue and would be handled differently. This applies to situations while vehicles are in motion as well. If another person intentionally ran into your vehicle, it would be investigated as a criminal offense and could potentially result in a variety of charges such as criminal mischief or assault.