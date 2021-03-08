ASK A COP: Can a cop in an unmarked car pull over motorists?

A: As discussed before, if you don’t think you or someone else should be getting cited, arrested, etc. the place to argue that is in a court of law, not on the street. If you were a witness or somehow involved in the situation, make sure to provide your name and contact information to the officers as well as a statement about what happened if you are willing to do so. Chances are you don’t know the entirety of the situation and the officers could have information that you are unaware of. That’s why it’s important to contest the issue in court rather than try to argue it on the street.

It's one thing to simply state that you don’t agree with the decision but be mindful of what actions could lead to your behavior crossing a threshold and becoming an obstruction. Nebraska State Statue describes obstructing an officer as; “by using or threatening to use violence, force, physical interference, or obstacle, he or she intentionally obstructs, impairs, or hinders the enforcement of the penal law or the preservation of peace by a peace officer or judge acting under the color of his or her official authority.” The statute also includes police animals which are assisting a peace officer under their official authority.