Q. I was the victim of a crime — a significant theft — and an arrest was not made. Do I call the police officer for updates or just wait for them to call me?

A. Generally speaking, if you have questions about the status of a case feel free to call and ask the case officer what the status is. There could be a number of reasons causing a delay in the investigation so it never hurts to ask. All citizens have the right to contact the shift commander if there are other concerns about the case.

Since we are on the subject of theft, let’s talk about what you as a citizen can do to partner with the police in solving these crimes. First of all, the best thing to do about theft is to prevent it from happening. Lock the doors and windows of your home and business. Lock garages and sheds, too. Consider having some motion sensor lights on your property, these provide a “startle effect” to potential thieves and will often scare them away. Security cameras are relatively inexpensive, easy to get and provide invaluable evidence for thefts and a lot of other incidents.

Do not leave valuable property in your vehicle — this includes purses, wallets, identification cards, cameras, electronic devices and, especially, guns.

Lock your car when it is unattended. People do roam around town at night and try to open car doors. If they find one unlocked, they will go through it and see if there is anything of value in there, including change in the cup holder. I always lock my car doors even if I don’t have any valuable property in it, I don’t want strangers going through my car.

Don’t leave the keys in the car, almost every car stolen in Scottsbluff had the keys in it at the time.

The advent of inexpensive alarm systems has cut down on, but not eliminated, burglaries. One area that is still a problem is storage units. Do not use an inexpensive lock on a storage unit. Cheap locks can be removed in a couple seconds. I have one of those disk-shaped locks on my unit with a hardened steel shackle that is about as thick as a little finger. I lost my keys one time and had to have a locksmith remove the lock for me. Even with his professional equipment, it took him about half an hour to get it off. Most burglars are not going to be willing to take that much time to get in so they will move on to an easier unit.

Bicycles are frequently stolen and used to ride from one side of town to the other. Once they are done, the bike is abandoned. Please record serial numbers on bikes and even consider taking a photo. We have dozens of abandoned bikes in our impound yard.

Despite our best prevention efforts, thefts still happen. Be sure to have the brand, model and serial number of all valuable items. You can also put an “owner applied number” on an item, it just needs to be unique. This information makes it much more likely for your property to be found, returned to you, and suspects identified.

Lastly, be sure that your security cameras are working and storing video, it may make the difference between the suspect being arrested or getting away.