ASK A COP: Can I boat on Terry’s Lake?

Q. Can I helm my sail boat on Terry’s lake?

A. While that sounds like quite a fun time, I cannot encourage you to helm your sail boat on Terry’s Lake as it is unlawful. Swimming, boating and ice skating are all prohibited upon Terry’s Lake. The only exception to this would be law enforcement, firefighters, and other emergency safety personnel who are there to conduct emergency rescue operations or have been granted a permit to conduct training exercises upon the lake.

Although swimming, boating, and ice skating are prohibited at Terry’s Lake, fishing is allowed so long as you follow the requirements set out by the state. You can also fish at the Riverside Ponds so long as you are not doing so from the paved path as part of the Monument Valley Pathway. It is prohibited to use the Monument Valley Pathway to gain access to the North Platte River for the purpose of swimming.

Now, there is a chance you could take your sail boat out to the east pond at Riverside Park. City ordinance prohibits boating or swimming in any city owned park with the exception of the east pond located at Riverside Park. Within that particular pond, kayaks, canoes, and non-motorized water craft are allowed so long as they are within the guidelines.