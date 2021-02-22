ASK A COP: Can I boat on Terry’s Lake?

Q. Can I helm my sail boat on Terry’s lake?
A. While that sounds like quite a fun time, I cannot encourage you to helm your sail boat on Terry’s Lake as it is unlawful. Swimming, boating and ice skating are all prohibited upon Terry’s Lake. The only exception to this would be law enforcement, firefighters, and other emergency safety personnel who are there to conduct emergency rescue operations or have been granted a permit to conduct training exercises upon the lake.
Although swimming, boating, and ice skating are prohibited at Terry’s Lake, fishing is allowed so long as you follow the requirements set out by the state. You can also fish at the Riverside Ponds so long as you are not doing so from the paved path as part of the Monument Valley Pathway. It is prohibited to use the Monument Valley Pathway to gain access to the North Platte River for the purpose of swimming.
Now, there is a chance you could take your sail boat out to the east pond at Riverside Park. City ordinance prohibits boating or swimming in any city owned park with the exception of the east pond located at Riverside Park. Within that particular pond, kayaks, canoes, and non-motorized water craft are allowed so long as they are within the guidelines.
The vessel cannot be propelled with a motor and must be shorter than 14 feet in length. Each occupant must wear a life jacket at all times when on the pond. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The use of tubes and inflatables is not allowed.
When in an area that allows fishing, remember a valid fishing permit is required for all people ages 16 and older. Any non-resident under the age of sixteen must be accompanied by a person who holds a valid fishing permit.
For recommendations on where to fish, hunt, trails to hike, and parks to visit, check out outdoornebraska.gov. The website contains a lot of useful information regarding numerous topics. One of the features is a section of interactive maps of recommended fishing spots throughout the entire state.
Q. Can you start a bonfire in a park?
A. You cannot start a bonfire in a City park. The only fires allowed within the parks are to be started in receptacles provided by the city or in devices manufactured for the purpose of containing a fire; such as portable grills or camp stoves.
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.