ASK A COP: Can I report vehicles parked in front of my home?

Often times, when owners are made aware of the issue, they correct it within the allowed time frame. There are definitely people who don’t heed the warning and continue to violate these ordinances. In those instances, citations may be issued for the violation if it’s not corrected and in some circumstances the vehicle may even be impounded as a result.

Is it worth reporting violations? I think so. Not just in regards to parking complaints but criminal activity as a whole. It’s worth noting that a fair number of stolen vehicles are recovered simply by residents calling in a vehicle that suddenly appeared and doesn’t belong to anyone in their neighborhood.

Q. What are the guidelines for parking, on a public street, in front of a residential building? There have been random people parking in front of our home and essentially take up two parking spots and will leave their garbage on our property. Can you call in a car if it’s not blocking a driveway?

A. So long as the vehicle is legally parked, there is no violation to report. If there are lines marking the “parking spots” and the vehicle isn’t parked within the lines then it’s reportable. But if they just are parking in a way that you feel the space used is inappropriate, it would not be considered a violation. Leaving garbage behind is littering, so that would be a reportable issue.

