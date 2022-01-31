ASK A COP: Can kids share seatbelts?

Is it legal to have kids in the backseat of a minivan share seatbelts? Like having 4 children in the back seat when there are three seatbelts? I would think it is not legal (or safe)?
Nebraska statute specifies that seatbelts must be worn properly. In what you are describing above, two children sharing one seatbelt would not be proper utilization and therefore a violation of that statute.
Depending on the age of the children, other guidelines may apply as well. “Any person in Nebraska who drives any motor vehicle which has or is required to have an occupant protection system or a three-point safety belt system shall ensure that all children up to eight years of age being transported by such vehicle (a) use a child passenger restraint system of a type which meets Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213 as developed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as such standard existed on January 1, 2009, and which is correctly installed in such vehicle and (b) occupy a seat or seats, other than a front seat, if such seat or seats are so equipped with such passenger restraint system and such seat or seats are not already occupied by a child or children under eight years of age. In addition, all children up to two years of age shall use a rear-facing child passenger restraint system until the child outgrows the child passenger restraint system manufacturer’s maximum allowable height or weight.
(2) Any person in Nebraska who drives any motor vehicle which has or is required to have an occupant protection system, or a three-point safety belt system shall ensure that all children eight years of age and less than eighteen years of age being transported by such vehicle use an occupant protection system.”
There are rare incidents where a licensed physician may determine that the use of said child passenger restraint system by a particular child would be harmful by reason of the child’s weight, physical condition, or other medical reason. If this is determined by a licensed physician, the above section would then be waived. In order for this to be acknowledged, the driver of the vehicle transporting the child would be required to carry with them a signed written statement from the physician, identifying the child and the grounds for the waiver.
If you have questions about which occupant protection system would be best for your child, there are a few really great resources that can help you in making a determination. The first resource is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (nhtsa.gov). The website will ask your child’s date of birth, height, and weight. From there the site recommends the best seat based on the information you provided. It also has a brand and model comparison chart for the seat selection it made for you.
Another hidden treasure of a resource is members of the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department. Several individuals within the Public Safety Building are certified car seat technicians and can help give you selection advise as well as assist in installing the seat. These officers are not always on duty so if you are seeking their assistance, I would recommend calling ahead of time so you can schedule a time to speak with them. For this information you can call the Scottsbluff Police Department at 308-630-6261 or the Scottsbluff Fire Department at 308-630-6231.