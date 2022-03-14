ASK A COP: Children riding in the beds of pickups, other safety rules

Q. Can kids ride in the back of pickup trucks? My husband and I argue about this a lot. I think it is unsafe.

A. Riding in the back of pickups has been a pretty hot topic over the years. Many states now have specific regulations in place. As for Nebraska, children under the age of 18 cannot ride in the back of pickup trucks. Nebraska state statute requires all passengers under the age of 18 to wear a seat belt while riding in a motor vehicle. While seat belt violations in adults are a secondary offense (meaning that cannot be the primary reason for a traffic stop), seat belt violations for juveniles are a primary offense and a traffic stop can be conducted based on this alone.

It is also unlawful for a person to ride on the running board, hood, top, fender, or other exterior part of any motor vehicle that is in the process of being started or is in motion on any street within the city. No driver of said vehicle should knowingly permit any person to ride in such a manner. It should go without saying but it’s also unlawful for any person to cling or attach him/herself to any exterior part of any motor vehicle that is in motion on any street within the city, or to hitch, tie on, or otherwise connect and bicycle, coaster wagon, toy sled, or other toy vehicle to such motor vehicle. It shall also be unlawful for the driver of any such motor vehicle knowingly to permit any person to do any such prohibited acts, or to start, operate, or continue in motion such vehicle knowing that any person is clinging or attached to any exterior part of such vehicle, or that there is hitched, tied or otherwise connected to such vehicle any bicycle, coaster wagon, toy sled, or other toy vehicle.

A few other reminders for child restraint requirements;

— All children up to the age of 8 must ride correctly secured in a federally-approved child safety seat.

— Children must ride rear-facing until up to age 2 or until they reach the upper weight or height limit allowed by the car seat’s manufacturer.

— Children under the age of 8 must ride in the back seat, as long as there is a back seat equipped with a seatbelt and is not already occupied by other children under eight years of age.

— Children ages 8 to 18 must ride secured in a safety belt or child safety seat.

— Childcare providers must transport all children securely in an appropriate federally-approved child safety seat or safety belt.

— Children up to age 18 are prohibited from riding in cargo areas.

— Drivers found to be in violation can be issued a citation which is accompanied by a fine, court cost, and point loss on the operator’s driving record.

Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

