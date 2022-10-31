Ask A Cop: Do all officers have to wear body cameras

Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Do all officers have to wear body cameras? Do all officers have to identify themselves when making contact with citizens?

A. Not all states have mandates on body worn cameras (yet). Some states (like Nebraska) have statutory requirements for agencies to follow if they do utilize body worn cameras. The statutes cover required training for officers who will be utilizing the devices and storage requirements for the data. I can’t speak for all agencies but the Scottsbluff Police Department in particular has its own policy and procedure for the required use of body worn cameras.

As for the requirement of officers to identify themselves, I am not aware of a federal statute requirement however most departments have their own policies regarding this topic. The most common local policies that I’m aware of require on duty uniformed officers to wear a badge issued by the department as well as a name tag at all times.

Do undercover officers have to tell you they are an officer? It seems unfair if they don’t.

No, they do not have to identify themselves. I know what you are thinking. “But wait, isn’t that entrapment?” No, it’s not. But this is a great transition into the next question.

Lots of times, people will claim that officers pulled over, monitoring speeders or watching for people committing other offenses, are “entraping” them. Can you explain some examples of entrapment?

First, let's look at the definition of entrapment. Entrapment is tricking someone into committing a crime they would have otherwise been unlikely to commit. Let’s go with a classic example: Officers are parked on the side of the road monitoring traffic. You come along going 10 mph over the speed limit because you don’t see the officer. Next thing you know, there are red and blue lights in your rear-view mirror. The officer did not entrap you. You were speeding regardless of the officer’s presence.

The officer’s decision to pull off the road and monitor traffic didn’t impact on your actions. You still chose to speed. Now let’s say the officer put up a 30 mph sign on Broadway and then pulled off to the side of the road. Then you came along driving 30 mph and he stops you and says it’s a 20 mph zone. This is entrapment because in that instance you are driving 30 mph because that’s what the sign said and you didn’t know he covered the original sign.