Ask a Cop: Does Nebraska have a ‘Make My Day’ law?

Q. You hear about states that have “Make My Day” laws. What is Nebraska’s law? Where is the line between defending myself and committing a crime?

A. In a previous column, we discussed Nebraska State Statute 28-1409, which outlines use of force for self-protection. Some statutes can be very confusing and so many things would be much easier to digest if they were simplified. Aside from statutory requirements, case law is an excellent source of information and often does give a better, more digestible explanation for us non-lawyers.

The biggest takeaway is Nebraska does NOT have a “make my day” law, stand-your-ground-law or anything similar although nearly half of the states in the United States do. Case law breaks the requirements down to this; 1) the person believes the force was necessary, reasonable, and in good faith 2) the force was immediately necessary 3) the force used must be justified under the circumstance.

Ideally, a person would make every attempt to retreat from the situation and seek assistance from professionals. If retreating is not an option, be mindful of the three points above.

In a general use of force situation, here’s an example: someone attacks you and you are backed into a corner and cannot physically retreat. If the person begins striking you with their fists, you can defend yourself. But be mindful; throwing a punch or two to defend yourself to the point where you can retreat is different than all out participating in a mutual fight.

Now, the use of deadly force is only justifiable in the following situations: the person is presented with a situation in which he/she believes deadly force is necessary to protect him/her against death, serious bodily harm, kidnapping, or sexual assault. Even in those situations, if a person knows they can avoid using deadly force by retreating or surrendering possession, then they must do so.

Nebraska Statute 28-1410 covers the use of force for the purpose of protecting others. According to this statute, a person would be able to use force upon another person in order to protect a third party in several instances. If the person would be justified under 28-1409 in using such force to protect himself against the injury, he believes to be threatened to the person whom he seeks to protect. Under the circumstances as the actor believes them to be, the person whom he seeks to protect would be justified in using such protective force and the person believes that his/her intervention is necessary for the protection of such other person.

The statute also points out; the use of force is not justifiable to resist an arrest being made by a peace officer, even if the person believes the arrest to be unlawful. If you truly believe the officer has no right to arrest you, there are appropriate actions to take. Using force against the officer is not one of them.

The short-term appropriate action would be to ask to speak with that officer’s supervisor regarding your concerns. The long-term appropriate action would be to contest the arrest in a court of law.

