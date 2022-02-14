ASK A COP: 'Err on the side of caution'

Q. Someone visited my house while I was not home and I could see on my Ring camera that they were walking around my house, recording my property. They were wearing a safety vest, but on video, you could see them take it off and put it in their car. I checked with local utilities to see if they had sent anyone to my house. I have no idea who it is. Should I have reported this to police? I found it concerning.

A. When in doubt, I think it’s always better to err on the side of caution and make the report to law enforcement. There are various legitimate entities that may have employees out photographing or collecting information on properties but usually they are fairly easy to track down. Best case: you contact law enforcement, and they are able to determine the person was from a legitimate business and acting within the guidelines of their job. Worst case: law enforcement confirms the person has no affiliation with a legitimate business, provides extra patrol, and investigated the instance further.