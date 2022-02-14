ASK A COP: 'Err on the side of caution'

Q. Someone visited my house while I was not home and I could see on my Ring camera that they were walking around my house, recording my property. They were wearing a safety vest, but on video, you could see them take it off and put it in their car. I checked with local utilities to see if they had sent anyone to my house. I have no idea who it is. Should I have reported this to police? I found it concerning.
A. When in doubt, I think it’s always better to err on the side of caution and make the report to law enforcement. There are various legitimate entities that may have employees out photographing or collecting information on properties but usually they are fairly easy to track down. Best case: you contact law enforcement, and they are able to determine the person was from a legitimate business and acting within the guidelines of their job. Worst case: law enforcement confirms the person has no affiliation with a legitimate business, provides extra patrol, and investigated the instance further.
In a previous column we discussed hesitation to file police reports if you are unsure of what the person is doing is illegal. If you feel like something is suspicious or concerning, I would encourage you to report it. It’s then up to the officers to investigate and determine if a crime has actually been committed.
Q. Can you provide information to Crime Stoppers online?
A. Yes, you can provide information to Crime Stoppers online as well as by phone. The Crime Stoppers phone numbers (locally, on a state level, and national level) are all staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers: 308-632-7867
Nebraska Crime Stoppers: 1-800-422-1494
National Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477
In addition to providing information to Crime Stoppers, the City of Scottsbluff website has a lot of other helpful resources that many people may be unaware of.
Some of these resources include:
- Filing an anonymous sexual assault report and information for free local services available to victims
- Information regarding obtaining a Handgun Purchase Permit and the link to download and print the certificate application
- Panhandle Alert (free notification system allowing customizable alerts)
- Upcoming auctions
- Information and Permits (ATV/UTV, Bicycle licensing, criminal history checks, electric personal assistive mobility device permits, block party permits, noise permits, parade permits, peddler permits, taxi cab permits, truck routes, and public safety building tour information)
- Code compliance minders and contact information for questions or to report violations