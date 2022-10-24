Ask A Cop: How can I access Narcan to help in an overdose

Q. I’ve heard that we have a bad drug problem in Scottsbluff. Are there programs for citizens to get Narcan in case they witness an overdose? Can I get in trouble for administering it?

A. The opioid epidemic has swept the nation and drug problems are certainly not specific to Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

There are programs for citizens to get Naloxone (Narcan) at no cost. Each state has a little bit of a different program. Here, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a Naloxone Distribution Program. The mission of the program is “to distribute naloxone, a medication administered to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, to consumers either at risk themselves or know someone at risk for an opioid overdose at no cost to the consumer or the pharmacy.”

Participating Nebraska pharmacies in the Panhandle currently are in Alliance, Bridgeport, Chadron, Chappell, Hemingford and Scottsbluff.

If you administer Naloxone, it is imperative you also call 911 so the person can receive professional medical treatment. As far as being in trouble for the administration, Nebraska statute states “no person who renders emergency care at the scene of an accident or other emergency gratuitously, shall be liable for any civil damages as a result of any act or omission by such person in the rendering the emergency care or as a result of an act or failure to act to provide or arrange for medical treatment or care for the injured person.”

Law enforcement has seen an increase in fentanyl overdoses throughout the Panhandle. In some cases, witnesses have hesitated to call 911 in fear they might get arrested. It’s worth noting there is a drug overdose exception to liability which the person cannot be held liable if they made a good faith request for emergency medical assistance in response to a drug overdose of himself, herself, or another; such person made a request for medical assistance as soon as the overdose was apparent; the evidence was obtained as a result of the overdose and the request for medical assistance (so long as the person who requested the assistance stays on scene until medical or law enforcement arrive and the person cooperates with medical assistance and law enforcement personnel).

Some signs of an opioid overdose include blue lips, skin, or fingernails, pinpoint pupils, unresponsive to voice or touch, choking sounds or snore-like gurgle, slow, irregular, or stopped breathing, and slow heartbeat or low blood pressure.

Complete lists of participating pharmacies as well as administration information can be found at dhhs.ne.gov as well as stopodne.com.