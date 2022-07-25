ASK A COP: I am concerned about my dad's driving. What do I do?

Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass with the Scottsbluff Police Department answers questions submitted by readers. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. I don't think my dad should be driving anymore. What can I do to report that and is it possible to be anonymous?

A. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence and many people don’t know where to turn for help. The best option, if possible, would be to talk to your dad and voice your concerns, see if you can reach an understanding or compromise. Even though talking about it would be ideal, I realize it’s not always an option.

Law enforcement officers can submit a reexamination report to the Department of Motor Vehicles, which is a request for someone to be re-tested and assessed as to whether or not they are still safe to possess a driver’s license and be out on the road. The reexamination report requires the officer to outline the reasons the person is no longer capable of operating a motor vehicle safely. More often than not when a law enforcement officer submits a reexamination report it is likely a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Civilians can also submit a form to the state. That form is called the citizen reexamination report and it asks for the same information to support your belief the person is no longer safe to drive. In order for the form to be accepted, it must be completely filled out which does require your name, relationship to driver, address, and phone number. I am not sure if the DMV would have to disclose to the person being tested who submitted the form requesting the reexamination.

Q. When I was involved in an accident, the officer told me my license was suspended. All I did was forget to pay a fine on a ticket, is that really a reason to have your license suspended?

A. Driver’s license privileges can indeed be suspended for failure to comply with a traffic citation. If you find yourself in this position it’s relatively easy to resolve. First, you would need to contact the court of jurisdiction where the citation was issued and either pay by waiver or appear in court. After doing so, you would provide the DMV with a receipt as proof you have taken care of the citation. Finally, you would pay a $50 reinstatement fee.

Additional information can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov.