ASK A COP: Let's talk about electric scooters and hover boards

Q. Can electric scooters be used in Scottsbluff? What about hover boards? My grandson wants one and I don’t think they can be used on the sidewalk or city streets?

A. Motorized scooters, skateboards, and hover boards cannot be operated in most places within the city, specifically public streets or alleys, public sidewalks, city-owned lots, city parks, and roadways within parks, on pedestrian or bicycle pathways, or any public or private property when notice of trespass is given.

“Motorized skateboards” are defined as, “any device consisting of a deck or riding surface of any design upon which a person may sit or stand, having any number of wheels, and is propelled by any type of motorized power, which is capable of traveling more than 15 mph, including any hoverboard, go-ped, pocket motorcycle, motorized skateboard, motorized scooter, and the like. A device designed and used for the transport of disabled persons shall not be considered a motorized skateboard, nor shall an electric personal assistive mobility device.

Basically, you can ride motorized skateboards, and the like, on your own property and public/private property in which you have been given permission to utilize the space.