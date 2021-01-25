ASK A COP: Parking obstructions and snow emergencies

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. At Fifth Avenue and 19th Street, there is a vehicle that parks on the sidewalk and it obstructs the view of upcoming traffic if you are stopped at the stop sign. What is the best way to report vision obstructions and get them resolved?

A. In this situation you can just call the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center to report the obstruction which would technically fall under the category of parking complaint. An officer would then follow the procedure outlined by the department to appropriately notify the owner of the vehicle of the violation and give them an opportunity to move the vehicle within a specified time frame. The time frame given would depend on the classification of the violation and how many hours/days are allowed prior to the vehicle being towed.

City ordinances specific to parking can be found in Chapter 22 on the City of Scottsbluff website. This violation would be noted there as vehicles cannot be parked within 20 feet of stop signs. Hypothetically, if that area didn’t have a stop sign, the parking could still be a violation if it was within 30 feet of the intersection itself.