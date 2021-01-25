ASK A COP: Parking obstructions and snow emergencies

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. At Fifth Avenue and 19th Street, there is a vehicle that parks on the sidewalk and it obstructs the view of upcoming traffic if you are stopped at the stop sign. What is the best way to report vision obstructions and get them resolved?
A. In this situation you can just call the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center to report the obstruction which would technically fall under the category of parking complaint. An officer would then follow the procedure outlined by the department to appropriately notify the owner of the vehicle of the violation and give them an opportunity to move the vehicle within a specified time frame. The time frame given would depend on the classification of the violation and how many hours/days are allowed prior to the vehicle being towed.
City ordinances specific to parking can be found in Chapter 22 on the City of Scottsbluff website. This violation would be noted there as vehicles cannot be parked within 20 feet of stop signs. Hypothetically, if that area didn’t have a stop sign, the parking could still be a violation if it was within 30 feet of the intersection itself.
Q. On 20th Street, there is a “kids at play” sign on the stop sign. I’ve never seen kids in this area. I’ve also seen people speed by local parks. Is there a better, more formal way to get traffic slowed or better signage in your neighborhood?
A. A more formal way to get traffic to slow down would likely be to propose a speed limit change in that particular area which would have to go through the Scottsbluff City Council. If it’s a matter of additional or new signage, I would encourage you to contact City Hall and they can guide you through the process.
Q. Why do citizens have to move their vehicles off of certain streets when there is a snow emergency?
A. City statute requires clearance on the snow routes simply so the plows are able to clear the area. I can see how people feel inconvenienced by this but ultimately, it comes down to individuals doing their part to help with the big picture which in this instance is safety.
Snow emergencies are declared if/when the city manager determines the accumulation of snow is unsafe or a delay in the removal would result in undue danger to people or property within the city. Once the city manager declares the snow emergency, the appropriate city employees begin the removal.
If individuals haven’t moved their vehicles off of the snow routes when the employees begin removal, then it delays the process and, in some instances, limits the removal in that area all together, which in turn impacts the safety of all of the other people utilizing that roadway.