ASK A COP: Refusing to answer questions by police

Q. Do I have to answer questions asked by law enforcement officers? Are there any exceptions to the general rule that I do not have to answer questions?

Generally speaking, no, you do not have to answer questions as you have the constitutional right to remain silent. There are instances where you are required to identify yourself but that doesn’t mean you are forced to answer questions outside of that scope.

One of those instances would be if you are pulled over by an officer. Nebraska State Statute requires a person who is operating a motor vehicle to carry their operator’s license and to present it to officers and state officials when requested. So on a traffic stop, even if you do not wish to answer additional questions, you at least need to identify yourself and provide the vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

Another instance where you would be required to identify yourself within the state of Nebraska would be if the officer has reason to believe you have committed a criminal offense. Refusing to identify yourself in these instances would likely result in being detained and potentially being criminally charged.

Q. Does an officer have to read you your rights if you are arrested?

A. Knowing your rights and understanding when they apply is very important. The rights you are referring to in this scenario are known as Miranda warnings or Miranda rights which were set forth by a landmark Supreme Court case in 1966 (Miranda v. Arizona). Many people are familiar with at least the term Miranda rights, but some may have an incorrect understanding of when those rights actually apply. Some TV shows have failed us on this topic.

Just because someone is arrested, doesn’t mean they are guaranteed to be read a rights advisory. Miranda warnings are based on two important things: custody and questioning. The custody portion meaning is the person free to go? The questioning portion, is the person being asked questions about the crime?

Not every person who is arrested is asked questions. One scenario that sticks out in my mind would be an outstanding warrant arrest. Let’s say the person missed a court appearance for sentencing and a warrant was issued as a result. Once law enforcement contacts that person, yes, they will be placed under arrest which would meet the “in custody” portion. However, it’s not likely the officer would have any questions pertaining to the original crime. In this situation, the person would’ve been questioned well before they reached the sentencing phase of court proceedings.