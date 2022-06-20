ASK A COP: Stay safe when using fireworks

Summer is upon us and that means the Fourth of July is just around the corner. This time of year always brings about a high number of calls for service regarding fireworks. Most commonly the questions/ complaints are the hours fireworks can be discharged, where fireworks can be discharged, and general safety questions regarding fireworks. While fireworks are pretty to look at and serve as great entertainment for kids and adults alike, there are a few things to keep in mind.

When can fireworks be purchased and discharged?

Firework sales begin on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. and end on July 4 at 11:59 p.m. From June 25 until July 3, fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 8 a.m. and midnight. (City ordinance 8-1-29)

Can fireworks be discharged in city parks?

Fireworks cannot be discharged in any of the city parks. Most parks have a posted notice of this ordinance. City parks are for the enjoyment of all citizens and not all citizens enjoy fireworks. (City ordinance 15-1-13)

Is it illegal to throw fireworks at moving vehicles?

City ordinance prohibits any person from throwing a firecracker (or any exploding object) “from or into a motor vehicle, onto any street, highway, or sidewalk, at or near any person, group of persons, or into any building. (City ordinance 8-1-34)

Keep in mind, violation of the above mentioned ordinances is a crime and will be enforced as such. Fireworks may not seem like a big deal to some, but they impact others in ways we cannot all understand.

The noise and light caused by fireworks can be stressful for individuals who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Many jurisdictions encourage veterans or other individuals who suffer from PTSD to notify their neighbors or even put a sign on their property advising of such. Being mindful of other people can make the firework season more enjoyable for everyone.

Many pets are also frightened by fireworks. Pet owners should be mindful and make adjustments accordingly. For example, if you are an avid dog walker and you know people in your neighborhood usually start discharging fireworks in the late morning hours, try to walk your dog earlier in the day so they can avoid the bulk of the fireworks.

While I encourage everyone to enjoy the holiday, I also ask you to be courteous and responsible. Stay safe.

Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

