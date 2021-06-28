ASK A COP: Tips offered for being safe, courteous with fireworks

The Fourth of July is just around the corner. Many people will be enjoying gatherings with friends and family and probably purchasing fireworks for some entertainment. While fireworks can be fun, safety should be everyone’s first priority. We encourage you to supervise your children and assist them in the lighting of fireworks. Here are some general reminders regarding fireworks;

— Firework sales began on June 25 and will end on July 4 at 11:59 p.m.

— Fireworks can be discharged within the Scottsbluff city limits between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. (June 25 through July 3). On July 4, fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until Midnight. (Ordinance 8-1-29)

— Possessing or discharging fireworks in any of the city parks is prohibited. City parks are for the enjoyment of all and obviously, all citizens do not enjoy fireworks. When practical, parks will be posted with a notice of this ordinance. (Ordinance 15-1-13)

— It is unlawful for any person to throw any firecracker, or any object which explodes upon contact with another object, from or into a motor vehicle; on to any street, highway or sidewalk; at or near any person; into any building; or into or at any group of persons. (8-1-34)