ASK A COP: Tips offered for being safe, courteous with fireworks

The Fourth of July is just around the corner. Many people will be enjoying gatherings with friends and family and probably purchasing fireworks for some entertainment. While fireworks can be fun, safety should be everyone’s first priority. We encourage you to supervise your children and assist them in the lighting of fireworks. Here are some general reminders regarding fireworks;
— Firework sales began on June 25 and will end on July 4 at 11:59 p.m.
— Fireworks can be discharged within the Scottsbluff city limits between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. (June 25 through July 3). On July 4, fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until Midnight. (Ordinance 8-1-29)
— Possessing or discharging fireworks in any of the city parks is prohibited. City parks are for the enjoyment of all and obviously, all citizens do not enjoy fireworks. When practical, parks will be posted with a notice of this ordinance. (Ordinance 15-1-13)
— It is unlawful for any person to throw any firecracker, or any object which explodes upon contact with another object, from or into a motor vehicle; on to any street, highway or sidewalk; at or near any person; into any building; or into or at any group of persons. (8-1-34)
— A person commits the offense of unlawful throwing of fireworks if he or she does anything outlined in point number four. Unlawful throwing of fireworks is a Class III misdemeanor.
In addition to the regulations set out by Nebraska state statute and Scottsbluff city ordinance, remember not all people and/or pets enjoy fireworks. More pets go missing during fireworks season than any other time of year. The Panhandle Humane Society has offered some advice for those who have fearful pets.
— Secure your fences
— Refill anxiety medications
— Purchase or update pet identification tags just in case they get out
— Get your pets microchipped
The noise and light caused by fireworks can be stressful for individuals who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Many jurisdictions encourage veterans or other individuals who suffer from PTSD to notify their neighbors or even put a sign on their property advising of such.
If you are a veteran who struggles with triggers during fireworks season, consider the following;
— Take a camping/hiking trip to a location where fireworks are not allowed.
— If you are unable to leave the area, contact your counselor or other members of your support system and come up with a plan.
— Talk with another veteran who has had similar experiences to yours.
— If the triggers are causing you to feel suicidal, know you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Being mindful of other people can make the firework season more enjoyable for everyone. Stay safe.
