ASK A COP: What can I do about bullying?

Q. So, there’s a group of kids bullying my child. Last week, they were passing back and forth in the alley along my house with a long BB gun with metal bullets in an attempt to scare my son. Now, I have found out the owner of the BB gun because he had it today. The two kids where shooting it up in the air and when my son looked over, they pointed at him and asked what he was going to do about it. Will police become involved in cases of kids harassing other kids?

A. I’m so sorry to hear that your child is experiencing harassment and bullying. In most instances where the bullying is taking place during school, it would be recommended to contact the school administration and speak with the school resource officer. Often times, the school resource officer has built rapport with many of the kids and can better work with school officials to resolve the issue and monitor the situation in case of further problems.

