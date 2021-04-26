ASK A COP: What can I do about bullying?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. So, there’s a group of kids bullying my child. Last week, they were passing back and forth in the alley along my house with a long BB gun with metal bullets in an attempt to scare my son. Now, I have found out the owner of the BB gun because he had it today. The two kids where shooting it up in the air and when my son looked over, they pointed at him and asked what he was going to do about it. Will police become involved in cases of kids harassing other kids?
A. I’m so sorry to hear that your child is experiencing harassment and bullying. In most instances where the bullying is taking place during school, it would be recommended to contact the school administration and speak with the school resource officer. Often times, the school resource officer has built rapport with many of the kids and can better work with school officials to resolve the issue and monitor the situation in case of further problems.
Q. Is there an ordinance that property owners must clear their walks and trim low hanging branches above sidewalks?
In the instance you are describing, you would be justified in contacting law enforcement directly. Not only is the described behavior concerning, but the actions are also illegal. Depending on the age of these kids, they could potentially be criminally prosecuted for that type of behavior.
As for the BB gun in particular, within the city limits, individuals are prohibited from discharging any kind of “arms,” which does include toy pistols, toy guns, air guns, BB guns, and even slingshots which are loaded with rocks or other dangerous objects at any time, under any circumstance.
The pointing of the BB gun and statements along with it could easily be considered “assault by intimidation.” Again, the prosecution would in large part be dependent upon the age of the children committing the acts.
If you know who the children’s parents are and would-be comfortable speaking with them about the behavior, that could be a good place to start. If you don’t know who they are or are not comfortable approaching them, you could at least contact the school your child attends and make sure they are aware of the ongoing issues.
In that case, I would also speak with the school resource officer directly. If a similar instance would happen again (hopefully not) but if it does, contact law enforcement at the time the incident occurs. It’s much easier and generally more effective for officers to address issues at the time they are happening instead of trying to piece the situation together days or weeks later.