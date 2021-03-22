ASK A COP: What happens to abandoned vehicles?

A. A vehicle is considered to be an abandoned vehicle if it meets any of the following criteria: if it’s left unattended with no license plates or valid in transit decals for more than six hours on any public property; if it’s left unattended for more than 24 hours on any public property (except where parking is legally permitted); if left unattended for more than 48 hours after the parking of such vehicle has become illegal; if left on a portion of any portion of public property on which parking is legally permitted; if left unattended for more than 7 days on private property, if left initially without permission of the owner or the owner has terminated said permission; or if it’s left for more than 30 days in the custody of a law enforcement agency after the agency has sent a letter to the last registered owner in accordance to statutes and ordinances.