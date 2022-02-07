ASK A COP: What if I'm 'detained?'

Q. Can you ask an officer if you are being detained? If they say no, are you free to go?

A. I’m sure there will be some upset with this question as it may be viewed as more of a question for a lawyer than an officer, but we are going to address it anyway. The answer is pretty simple, either you are free to go, or you are not. Yes, you can ask an officer which one applies and if they say you are free to go, then you are free to go.

There are often misconceptions in understanding the difference between arrested and detained and it’s a good idea to know the difference. A common example would be a simple traffic stop. Let’s say you get pulled over for speeding. The officer retrieves your required documents and goes back to their vehicle to run the information, issue a warning or citation etc. While the officer is completing these tasks you are technically being “detained” because you are not free to go until they conclude the stop but that does not mean that you are “under arrest.”