ASK A COP: What if I'm 'detained?'

Q. Can you ask an officer if you are being detained? If they say no, are you free to go?
A. I’m sure there will be some upset with this question as it may be viewed as more of a question for a lawyer than an officer, but we are going to address it anyway. The answer is pretty simple, either you are free to go, or you are not. Yes, you can ask an officer which one applies and if they say you are free to go, then you are free to go.
There are often misconceptions in understanding the difference between arrested and detained and it’s a good idea to know the difference. A common example would be a simple traffic stop. Let’s say you get pulled over for speeding. The officer retrieves your required documents and goes back to their vehicle to run the information, issue a warning or citation etc. While the officer is completing these tasks you are technically being “detained” because you are not free to go until they conclude the stop but that does not mean that you are “under arrest.”
Here’s the biggest part of why I decided to discuss this topic. If you ask an officer if you are being detained/arrested and they say yes, even if you don’t agree with their decision, it’s important that you are cooperative. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, if you think you were unlawfully searched/detained/stopped/ etc. it’s important that you fight that in a court of law and not on the street. Getting into a physical altercation because you don’t agree doesn’t solve anything, it merely creates additional problems. By all means, if you think your rights were violated then contact your attorney and discuss the situation with them so they can address the issues in a court of law.
Q. What should I do if I feel like an officer is harassing me? Should I first report my concerns to the chief, or should I go outside of the agency if I think the officer is breaking the law?
A. Each department has a slightly different policy and procedure when dealing with citizen complaints. Regardless of the agency, you can contact the department and ask to speak with that officer’s supervisor. The supervisor will then follow the appropriate procedure and follow their chain of command. The same would apply if you had a great interaction with an officer that you wanted their supervisor to be aware of.
You can actually find information on the City of Scottsbluff website regarding reporting commendations or complaints.
You can go to Scottsbluff.org and follow these tabs; government < departments/divisions< police
The website further explains the process our department follows regarding both commendations and complaints.