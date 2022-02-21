ASK A COP: What kind of car modifications are illegal?

Q. What kind of modifications to cars are illegal? I see a lot of cars cruising on Friday nights that have lift kits, tinted windows, or blow black smoke.

A. There are quite a few vehicle modifications deemed unlawful by city ordinance and state statute. We can’t possibly cover them all but let’s start with the ones specifically mentioned above. The city of Scottsbluff does have an ordinance which prohibits a motor vehicle being operated upon any street or alley in a manner which permits the escape of unnecessary smoke, gas, steam, or offensive odor or in such a manner to discharge any embers, oils, or residue from the fuel used in the operation thereof.

Within that same realm, Nebraska state statute requires every vehicle to be equipped, maintained, and operated so as to prevent excessive or unusual noise. No person shall drive a motor vehicle on a highway unless such motor vehicle is equipped with a muffler or other effective noise-suppressing system in good working order and in constant operation. It shall be unlawful to use a muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device on any motor vehicle upon a highway. The statute also states the engine and power mechanism of every motor vehicle shall be so equipped and adjusted as to prevent the escape of excessive fumes or smoke.