Allow me to introduce myself, I am Sgt. Philip Eckerberg with the Scottsbluff Police Dept. I have been involved in law enforcement for 36 years, 29 of those years have been in Scottsbluff. I have been a sergeant for 24 years. All 36 years have been on patrol, my areas of expertise include alcohol enforcement, traffic enforcement and traffic crash investigation. In Scottsbluff, however, all officers need to be able to handle whatever call is assigned to them so I have experience in a lot of other areas. I am honored to take over this project from Sgt. Krisa Brass, she has done a great job answering your questions and has set high standards to meet.

So let's get started with my first question.

Q.: What is a rolling stop? I got pulled over for a stop sign violation, but I'd stopped, albeit briefly. How does an officer decide if it's a stop sign violation?

A. I will refer to Nebraska State Statute 60-6,148 (2) because it gives the most detail of what is expected of a driver at a stop sign. “Except when directed to proceed by a peace officer or traffic control signal, every driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection where a stop is indicated by a stop sign shall stop at a clearly marked stop line or shall stop, if there is no such line, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or, if no crosswalk is indicated, at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the intersection. After having stopped, such driver shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle which has entered the intersection from another highway or which is approaching so closely on such highway as to constitute an immediate hazard if such driver moved across or into such intersection.”

First of all, if a car is still rolling, it did not stop. Scottsbluff City ordinance 22-2-19 uses the term “complete stop." An officer will be looking to see if the vehicle ever stops moving. If the vehicle never stops moving, no matter how slow it is going, it did not come to a complete stop.

How do you tell if you came to a complete stop? The advice I always give is that if you feel the car rock backwards while your foot is still on the brake then you came to a complete stop. Note that your foot needs to still be on the brake, if the car doesn’t rock back until you take your foot off the brake then you never came to a complete stop. How long you stop doesn’t matter as long as you come to a complete stop and it is safe to proceed.

This same rule applies to stopping before making a right turn on a red traffic light and when approaching an intersection with a flashing red stop light. Not completely stopping can be costly as the waiver amount for a violation is a fine of $75 and court costs of $49 for a total of $124.

It is easy to get in the habit of slowing down at stop signs, or right on red, taking a quick glance for oncoming traffic, and then proceeding. This is especially tempting if you are late for something and in a hurry. You may get away with it for a while, but eventually sloppy driving will catch up with you in the form of a ticket or a crash.