ASK A COP: Why can’t the cops make a trespassing arrest?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. We trespassed a guy from the store I work at but he ran away from the cops. He didn’t sign the paper and today he came back. When the cops showed up, they said they couldn’t arrest him for trespassing since he didn’t sign the paper. Is this true?

A. Based on what’s described above, is it accurate to say he ran away from the cops and therefore was never notified of the trespass warning? This is what I am gathering based on the information provided. In that instance, the officers would not be able to make an arrest without the proof he had been notified and then returned in violation of that notice.

Certain elements must be met in this instance for the officers to issue a citation or make a physical arrest. Trespassing can occur in a few different ways. The first way requires a person to enter or secretly remain in a building or occupied structure knowing they are not licensed or privileged to do so. For example, hiding in the dressing rooms at a department store until the store closes and then remaining inside of the store after hours. A reasonable person would know they are not allowed to do that.