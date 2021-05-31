Attorney seeks mental evaluation for murder suspect

The attorney for a Torrington man accused of killing his girlfriend has asked for a mental health evaluation, according to court filings in Goshen County.

In court papers filed May 13, the attorney for Sean Logan Pettus, public defender Jonathan Foreman, has filed a motion to suspend proceedings in the case against his client, stating he believes there is reasonable cause to believe that his client suffers a mental illness or deficiency.

Foreman asks the court to send Pettus to the Wyoming State Hospital to be evaluated by staff to see if he is competent to stand trial.

Pettus, accused of the April 20 death of Torrington resident Madison Cook, 20, as well as starting a fire at the business he leased and an adjoining business on East Valley Road, stealing a local woman’s Ford Taurus and items from her car.

Pettus has been charged with first-degree murder, which if he is convicted is punishable by up to life in prison with no parole. He has also been charged with first degree arson, which is punishable by a penalty of 20 years or a $20,000 fine; felony theft over $1,000, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years or a $10,000 fine; and two burglary charges, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years or a $10,000 fine.