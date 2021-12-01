Authorities arrest South Dakota shooting suspect in Chadron

CHADRON — A suspect in South Dakota shooting was taken into custody in Chadron, according to information released by the Chadron Police Department.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, had been arrested in Chadron on charges after leading authorities on a pursuit.

According to information released by Chief Rick Hickstein, on Tuesday, at 1:42 p.m. the Communication Center for Dawes County received a call from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety advising an officer was in pursuit of a gray colored Chevrolet pickup driven by a suspect in a shooting days prior in South Dakota. Information was also obtained that the suspect may be armed with a shotgun and the vehicle he was in may be stolen. The dispatch center monitored the pursuit via radio, 911 calls and communication from OST Department of Public Safety.