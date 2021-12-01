Authorities arrest South Dakota shooting suspect in Chadron

CHADRON — A suspect in South Dakota shooting was taken into custody in Chadron, according to information released by the Chadron Police Department.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, had been arrested in Chadron on charges after leading authorities on a pursuit.
According to information released by Chief Rick Hickstein, on Tuesday, at 1:42 p.m. the Communication Center for Dawes County received a call from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety advising an officer was in pursuit of a gray colored Chevrolet pickup driven by a suspect in a shooting days prior in South Dakota. Information was also obtained that the suspect may be armed with a shotgun and the vehicle he was in may be stolen. The dispatch center monitored the pursuit via radio, 911 calls and communication from OST Department of Public Safety.
Local law enforcement was notified of the situation and set up on the east side of Chadron to assess what was happening and provide assistance if warranted. Officers of the Chadron Police Department observed the suspect vehicle and the OST Department of Public Safety Officer enter into Chadron on Highway 20 on the east edge of town. The driver was able to get out of sight of officers and officers with the Chadron department did not initiate a pursuit initially. A search was initiated for the vehicle, While officers searched, a citizen called into the dispatch center advising a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle, had parked in their driveway on the 200 block of Cedar Street and a man and woman who had been inside the vehicle ran from it.
Officers arrived at the scene of the abandoned gray Chevrolet pickup and began setting up a perimeter. The schools in the area were notified of the situation and possible threat so they could react appropriately with their established guidelines for school safety, Hickstein said in the release.
Law enforcement officers of the Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Sheriff’s Office joined in the search of the two occupants. A short while later, two suspects were located on the 100 block of Main Street, matching the description of the suspects who had left the gray Chevrolet pickup.
As a result, the Nebraska State Patrol detained and arrested the man, who has not been identified.
The Chadron Police Department contacted a woman, identified as Candace Lessert, 21, who was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Class IV felony.