Authorities investigate possible ties to missing persons cases after arm bone found near North Platte River

Brown said that the hunter found part of a lower arm bone and a piece of cloth. The bone and cloth were located within 100 feet of each other. Forensic pathologists did confirm that the arm is human, he said, and bone marrow was extracted from the arm. From the bone marrow, a DNA sample will be taken and compared with DNA available in missing persons cases locally.

Two cases have possible ties to the North Platte River and DNA comparisons will be made with material collected in those cases, Brown said. One is the case of Chance Englebert, 25, of Moorcroft, Wyoming, who had been reported missing after he left a Gering residence on Saturday, July 6. Englebert had been staying at the home of a relative of his wife. s part of the investigation, Englebert had been captured on video walking past two businesses in Gering and an apartment in Terrytown. The last video of the man shows him walking in the area of the intersection of Terry Boulevard and Stable Club Road in Terrytown, which would not be far from the North Platte River Bridge. The location of his last cell phone activity pinged a tower near the Riverview Golf Course, just west of Scottsbluff and also near the North Platte River.