Authorities investigating Alliance police-officer involved shooting

Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens said, “Police officers have many roles. Sometimes we are called upon to act as guardian angels while other times we are warriors fighting to help others. Most of the time we are called to do both and everything in between. Any given day there are differences and this almost superhuman requirement is incumbent upon all police officers. I appreciate the dedication of our officers to be angels and warriors this evening in apprehending a suspect as safely as possible while protecting the citizens of Alliance.”