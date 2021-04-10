Authorities investigating Alliance police-officer involved shooting

The Alliance Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Saturday, April 10 at approximately midnight. The driver of the vehicle fled the city and the officer pursued. Due to extreme driving the pursuit was discontinued.
A short time later an officer was dispatched on an alleged attempted carjacking at knifepoint. While this was occurring an officer who was bringing a prisoner into the jail on an arrest observed a vehicle drive into the police department parking lot at a high rate of speed. The driver was screaming for help while the vehicle from the earlier pursuit was chasing them and ramming them. An altercation occurred and the officer discharged their firearm.
The suspect fled. Additional officers were called and an officer observed a fight in progress at 3rd and Box Butte where the same suspect was allegedly attempting to carjack another car at knifepoint. The suspect was apprehended without incident.
Box Butte County Attornet Terry Curtiss was notified and his office took over the officer-involved shooting investigation. They requested the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the shooting incident. There is body cam footage of the incident which will be released from the police department as soon as the county attorney deems appropriate. The county attorney will not comment on the incident. The police department is cooperating with the investigation.
Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens said, “Police officers have many roles. Sometimes we are called upon to act as guardian angels while other times we are warriors fighting to help others. Most of the time we are called to do both and everything in between. Any given day there are differences and this almost superhuman requirement is incumbent upon all police officers. I appreciate the dedication of our officers to be angels and warriors this evening in apprehending a suspect as safely as possible while protecting the citizens of Alliance.”