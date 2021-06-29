Authorities investigating shooting in Morrill County

Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak confirmed that he was aware of a shooting that had occurred, but details weren't yet available. Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.

In the case of an officer-involved shooting, typically another agency is called in to investigate because state statute requires a grand jury to be convened to examine the actions of the law enforcement officers when a person has died while being apprehended or in custody. Grand jury proceedings are not public, but statute does allow the grand jury's report that is filed with the court to be available for public review.