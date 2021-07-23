Authorities locate man sought for questioning in Chadron homicide

The Nebraska State Patrol and Chadron Police Department have located a person wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred overnight in Chadron.

Authorities had been attempting to locate Ian Littlemoon, also known as Sage Littlemoon, for questioning in the death of 72-year-old John Martinez, of Chadron, according to information released by Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug and the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to information from Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein, police responded to a report at 2 a.m. that shots had been fired at a residence in the 300 block of Maple Street, discovering Martinez.

In an initial release from the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities had been tied Littlemoon to a stolen, blue Ford Freestar minivan with Nebraska license plates, 69-B693 and said his last known location had been in Chadron. Hickstein said the man had been considered armed and dangerous, according to the Chadron Record.

However, Haug said, that vehicle had been found, abandoned, north of Chadron.

LLittlemoon, 20, of Chadron, had been located in Pine Ridge and taken into custody by officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Oglala Sioux Tribe officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also reported to have been working in cooperation with Chadron Police and the Nebraska State Patrol.

