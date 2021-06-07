Authorities on scene of standoff

Officers with the Scottsbluff Police and other agencies have been on the scene of a standoff for about an hour Monday afternoon and still remain on scene.

Police were called to a residence in the 2300 block of West Overland after a 47-year-old man had allegedly threatened to use a handgun at about noon. As officers responded to the home, it was reported that shots may have been fired.

Officers have attempted to make contact with the man, who is said to be armed with two handguns via telephone, and made contact with him verbally.

Officers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department, Gering Police Department and Nebraska Game & Park's can be seen on sight. A perimeter around the residential area has been barricaded, with West Overland blocked off at Avenues V and X, and some of the neighboring residences have been evacuated.

Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance have also responded to be on stand-by.