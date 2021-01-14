 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for missing Panhandle man
The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies throughout Scotts Bluff County are searching for a missing Panhandle man.

Authorities are searching for Justin Santos, a young man who went missing overnight as he was traveling from La Grange, Wyoming, to Redington, Nebraska, on Highway 88. He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Sienna van.

According to a social media post from Justin's mother, Grace, he was last seen at about 7 a.m. and had left to travel to Camp Rock. He is a student at Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange.

 

