Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

Scotts Bluff County authorities are seeking the public’s assistance after a man wanted on a warrant is reported to have been sighted in rural Minatare.

On Thursday, June 16, a Scotts Bluff County deputy observed Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, at a rural residence on Highland Road, according to information from Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman.

A second deputy arrived eight minutes later.

Due to Gibbons’ extensive criminal history and possession of firearms, additional authorities including the county’s SWAT team responded to the scene. After a search warrant was obtained, they entered the residence but did not find Gibbons.

Authorities believe he was able to escape unnoticed before the second deputy arrived, Overman said.

The Nebraska State Patrol, WING Task Force, Minatare/Melbeta Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Ambulance Service and the Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Minatare Police Departments all aided the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

A warrant for Gibbons arrest is in place, after he allegedly failing to appear for an April court hearing on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities describe him as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds. Based on his charges and history, he is considered armed and dangerous, Overman said.

Anyone with information on Gibbons can contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6666.

They can anonymously report their tips to the county’s Crimestoppers unit at 308-632-STOP or the Text-a-Tip program, tips@scottsbluffcounty.org.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.