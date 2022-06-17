 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

Authorities seek man wanted on warrant

  • Updated
  • 0

Scotts Bluff County authorities are seeking the public’s assistance after a man wanted on a warrant is reported to have been sighted in rural Minatare.

On Thursday, June 16, a Scotts Bluff County deputy observed Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, at a rural residence on Highland Road, according to information from Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman.

A second deputy arrived eight minutes later.

Due to Gibbons’ extensive criminal history and possession of firearms, additional authorities including the county’s SWAT team responded to the scene. After a search warrant was obtained, they entered the residence but did not find Gibbons.

Authorities believe he was able to escape unnoticed before the second deputy arrived, Overman said.

The Nebraska State Patrol, WING Task Force, Minatare/Melbeta Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Ambulance Service and the Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Minatare Police Departments all aided the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

People are also reading…

A warrant for Gibbons arrest is in place, after he allegedly failing to appear for an April court hearing on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. 

Authorities describe him as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds. Based on his charges and history, he is considered armed and dangerous, Overman said.

Anyone with information on Gibbons can contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6666.

They can anonymously report their tips to the county’s Crimestoppers unit at 308-632-STOP or the Text-a-Tip program, tips@scottsbluffcounty.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, had been sought in the Tuesday, May 24, shooting death of a 60-year old woman, Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado. On Saturday, the man refused to surrender to Cheyenne Police, fired a weapon at officers and died after police returned fire. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Goat makes world record of having longest ears, owner says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News