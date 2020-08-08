Authorities are seeking a man who has been accused of entering or attempting to enter homes in at least three separate incidents this week.
In a press release, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says that a man, described to be white, in his mid-30s, being about 5'10" in height and weighing 165 pounds, attempted to enter a rural house near Gering on or about July 30. A woman reported that a man knocked at her door, but she did not answer. She alleged the man went to the rear of her home, attempted to enter through a window, damaging a mechanism and a screen in the process. The man fled as she screamed.
A second incident was reported on the same day, in which a woman who was not at home, but observed a man, via home security cameras, as he entered a porch area of her home. A man with a similar description has also been tied to a third incident, in which he is alleged to have stopped at a rural residence, knocked on a door and told a woman that a dog had been struck and ran into a cornfield. The man asked the woman to help him find the dog and she refused. She locked the door and the man left.
Overman said that authorities are also being made aware of other similar incidents in the rural Morrill area through social media posts.
Overman says authorities are seeking a warrant for a man, who they have identified, but are not yet releasing his name. He is reported to be driving a red Dodge pickup or a white pickup.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Communications Center at 308-436-6666 to report any past incidents, or call 911 in an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.