Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 421 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER BOX BUTTE DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, GERING, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, KIMBALL, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, AND SIDNEY.