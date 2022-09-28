 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities warn of fraudulent utility phone calls

GERING – The City of Gering and Scottsbluff Police Department have both issued advisories to the public about an increase in reports of scam calls involving non-payment of electric bills. 

According to press releases, both entities have received reports  of citizens receiving phone calls from what appears to be a cell phone number with a message that they have not paid their electric bill and that their service will be disconnected.

Authorities encourage anyone who receives this call to disregard and to not provide any personal banking or other account information.

Local officials report that local electric companies, such as NPPD, the City of Scottsbluff and City of Gering, do not contact customers by phone if their utility bill hasn’t been paid.  Mail notices are sent to customers. Anyone receiving such a call can contact their utility company with an questions. 

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

