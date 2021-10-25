Bayard man accused of defrauding Nebraska bank, FSA

A Bayard farmer and rancher has been indicted on four counts of bank fraud after he allegedly defrauded a bank in an attempt to secure more than $11.2 million in loans.

According to an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, George Liakos, who conducted a farming operation in Bayard on which he primarily grew beans, corn and sugar beets in addition to raising cattle, is accused of attempting to defraud Great Western Bank.

The indictment says Liakos, 62, and his wife entered into a loans and security agreement with Great Western Bank on or about June 2, 2017, for a revolving loan of credit for $8.5 million, a machinery and equipment loan for more than $1.8 million and a livestock loan for $850,000, for a total of more than $11.2 million. As part of the agreement, the couple granted the bank a security interest in assets and farm products as collateral for the loans.

On Nov. 26, 2018, they signed a forbearance agreement, involving the amounts due and payable from the June 2017 loan, with interest, and an additional revolving line of credit of $336,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}