Bayard man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Court documents indicate that Dalbey was cited on the charge on Feb. 9, accused of subjecting a then-teen girl to vaginal and oral penetration between June and August 2018. According to a protection order filed in Scotts Bluff County Court filed in December 2020, the now-16-year-old girl alleges that Dalbey sexually assaulted her on more than one occasions in June and July 2018. The girl said she was 13 at the time and had been staying at a relative’s home during the summer when she reports the assaults occurred.