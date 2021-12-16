Bayard man charged officers with weed whacker, investigators testify to grand jury

A Bayard man killed by a Morrill County Sheriff’s deputy in a June 28 shooting charged at officers with a weed whacker as they tried to arrest him on a warrant, according to transcripts from grand jury proceedings reviewed by the Star-Herald.
A Morrill County District Court grand jury convened in Oct. 26-Oct. 28 to hear testimony and evidence in the death of Larry Hunt, 58, of Bayard.
Sixteen jurors, and three alternates, were tasked with determining the cause of Hunt’s death, and whether there was any criminal conduct by any person that contributed to the man’s death. The grand jury returned a “no true bill,” which is a finding that none of the officers committed any criminal conduct.
Testimony from investigators with Nebraska special investigations team, just started this year to investigate officer-involved shootings, and other NSP investigators was among the testimony, as well as a firearms examiner who determined which officers had struck Hunt.
According to the grand jury transcripts, officers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Alliance Police Department, Gering Police Department and Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department, all part of the WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group) drug task force, had been part of a planned operation to serve Hunt with a warrant for his arrest. The task force members were joined by a Bayard Police officer and two Morrill County Sheriff’s deputies.
Prior to the serving of the warrant, the WING Task Force surveilled Hunt the morning of the shooting and allegedly observed him selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. According to an arrest affidavit included as evidence in the case, authorities accused Hunt of selling methamphetamine five prior occasions from March 22 to June 23.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Dodge, who had been leading the investigation that involved Hunt, described him as a “street dealer.” That was described as someone who sells methamphetamine in quantities of 3 grams or more. With sales of half an ounce to an ounce each time, Hunt faced a minimum of five to 50 years imprisonment on the drug charges identified in the warrant that officers had been trying to serve.
The task force had been granted a “no-knock search warrant,” allowing them to enter the RV that he lived in at 123 Second Ave. in Bayard without immediate prior notification to Hunt or other residents. As one team of officers closed in on the RV in a form described as a “stack,” with officers in a line behind an officer with a large shield, Hunt came out of the RV and saw them. He fled, going into a tent-like structure that consisted of a tarp draped over forms. Most of the officers could not see into the tent, according to their testimony.
Officers testified he gave verbal commands, telling Hunt that they were law enforcement, that he needed to come out and that they did not want to use a Taser or shoot him. They testified that he threatened the officers and body cameras worn by Nebraska State Patrol investigators captured audio of Hunt cussing at officers and threatening them.
While inside the tent, he threw a hammer, buckets and even a muffler at officers, all captured on video. Prior to coming out of the tent, Hunt started a weed whacker, which officers initially believed to be a chainsaw, and held it at the doorway, swinging multiple times, which officers testified was also an act to threaten them.
Officers directly in front of the tent — the officers who had approached the RV — testified that they had discussed using non-lethal methods to apprehend Hunt as he yielded the weed whacker. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Deputy Matt Dodge and others testified about Dodge using Oleoresin Capsicum spray, commonly referred to as pepper spray. He approached the doorway and sprayed it into the tent. However, Hunt did not exit the tent or stop the weed whacker.
Instead, he exited the tent, yielding it at shoulder level and head level, swinging it as he came toward officers. Dodge and another officer, Scottsbluff Police Officer Anthony Soucie deployed Tasers as Hunt exited the tent.
The weed whacker was described as having three blades that were serrated plastic. The blades were one-inch wide and three inches long. It did not have strings. Multiple officers testified that the weed whacker could have caused serious bodily injury if an officer was struck. Vests worn by officers don’t protect against blades and do not give protection to their arms, neck or head.
The shooting occurred quickly, with NSP investigator David Hunter, one of the WING officers, testifying that just a “split second” had occurred between the time that Hunt exited the tent and shots rang out. Officers described the deployment of Tasers and the firing of guns by two deputies as happening simultaneously.
A timeline established by the Nebraska State Patrol investigators determined that only approximately five minutes had elapsed between the time that officers approached the RV until Hunt had been shot.
Only three of the officers on scene that day had body cameras - and all of those were investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. In its findings, the grand jury recommended that all officers have body cameras.
“The body cams were very helpful to our unanimous verdict...”
The two officers who shot at Hunt saw that the man continued coming toward officers, with the weed whacker aimed at officers. Deputy Rhett Dye and Deputy Ricky Trevino both testified they thought Hunt had been struck with the Tasers, and he continued to advance with the Tasers having no effect. However, the Tasers probes had not made contact with Hunt, with some probes even being found in a nearby tire.
Trevino fired a 9mm handgun five times at Hunt but did not strike him. Dye fired a .223 AR-style rifle, striking Hunt four times.
“I felt like my team was in immediate danger of either being killed or receiving very, very severe bodily harm,” Trevino, who testified he thought Hunt had a chainsaw because from his vantage point he had not heard officers say it was a weed whacker.
Dr. Peter Schilke, a pathologist with Western Pathology Consultants in Scottsbluff, testified that the fatal wound had been a shot that struck Hunt’s left chest and damaged his heart and aorta. However, he said, a shot that struck his left arm had perforated major arteries.
Hunt had significant quantities of methamphetamine in his blood stream, with 2,100 nanograms of methamphetamine and amphetamines identified in toxicology tests, Schilke testified. Just five nanograms of methamphetamine/amphetamine is considered a significant amount.
“I’ve seen methamphetamine overdoses with numbers similar to this,” he testified.
Officers testified that the two deputies had followed protocol to use deadly force, as Hunt had could have caused serious bodily injury to officers. Use of Force Continuum allows officers to use deadly force against an individual who poses a threat to officers and to prevent serious bodily injury or death to officers or members of the public. Multiple officers testified that they believed the weed whacker was a deadly weapon and could have caused serious injury to them, particularly citing that it had the potential to injure officers by striking a femoral artery, the main blood vessel supplying blood to the lower half of the body.
Hunter, the investigator on the WING task force, testified that the weed whacker had the capability to eat through officers’ vests.
“In my opinion, it would have slashed through the vest and any exposed portion of the body,” he told the grand jury.
Dye was the only officer who suffered injuries, suffering a wound to his face after being struck by a rock that had been thrown by a weed eater as Hunt fell to the ground.
Prior to the shooting, Hunt had a significant criminal history, but didn’t have a history that involved weapons. He did have a history of resisting arrest and assaulting officers. In a pre-briefings, however, officers had not been concerned that he would have weapons.
After the shooting, the NSP special investigations team searched Hunt’s RV. Inside the RV they located $3,200 in currency, a toolbox that contained marijuana and two bags with significant quantities of methamphetamine. Dodge testified that with the quantities of methamphetamine in his possession, he would have likely faced federal charges.
At the time of the shooting, Hunt’s sister, Katherine, was only a half-block away. She had been detained as she left the property to avoid her alerting Hunt that officers were attempting to apprehend him. According to testimony, the woman had told authorities that her brother had made comments that he did not want to return to prison and she believed he would be capable of “suicide by cop.”
Katherine Hunt was not among the witnesses called for the grand jury.
Only law enforcement were called for the grand jury. Three of the officers testimony was provided by video interviews with transcripts included because they are serving deployments with the National Guard in the Mideast.
Doug Warner, a Nebraska assistant attorney general, and Travis Rodak, Morrill County attorney, acted as legal advisers for the grand jury.