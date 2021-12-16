Bayard man charged officers with weed whacker, investigators testify to grand jury

Prior to the serving of the warrant, the WING Task Force surveilled Hunt the morning of the shooting and allegedly observed him selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. According to an arrest affidavit included as evidence in the case, authorities accused Hunt of selling methamphetamine five prior occasions from March 22 to June 23.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Dodge, who had been leading the investigation that involved Hunt, described him as a “street dealer.” That was described as someone who sells methamphetamine in quantities of 3 grams or more. With sales of half an ounce to an ounce each time, Hunt faced a minimum of five to 50 years imprisonment on the drug charges identified in the warrant that officers had been trying to serve.

The task force had been granted a “no-knock search warrant,” allowing them to enter the RV that he lived in at 123 Second Ave. in Bayard without immediate prior notification to Hunt or other residents. As one team of officers closed in on the RV in a form described as a “stack,” with officers in a line behind an officer with a large shield, Hunt came out of the RV and saw them. He fled, going into a tent-like structure that consisted of a tarp draped over forms. Most of the officers could not see into the tent, according to their testimony.