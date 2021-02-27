Bayard woman faces charges in pursuit, search

A Bayard woman faces drug charges after being arrested in connection with a December pursuit.
Jessica L. Reichert, alias Jessica Rask, 34, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class IV felony; aiding and operating a motor vehicle to avoid an arrest, a Class IV felony; distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana), a Class IV felony; accessory to a felony (interfering with an arrest), a Class IIA felony; and obstruction a police officer, a Class I misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy had observed a vehicle parked at the parking lot of a local gas station in the early morning hours of Dec. 20. Deputies were attempting to locate a man wanted on a warrant and believed he was in the vehicle.
A Scottsbluff Police officer attempted to pull the vehicle in the southeast corner of a local hotel, but the vehicle’s driver ignored the officer and led officers on a pursuit, traveling up to 80 miles per hour. Eventually, the pursuit was called off by Scottsbluff Police.
An officer observed the driver re-enter city limits and officers stopped the vehicle at West 27th Street and Avenue I. Officers arrested the man wanted on the warrant, Brandon Benavides.
After arresting Benavides, an officer left the scene, and observed a woman walking in the area near where the pursuit had been made. The woman was identified as Reichert, who claimed she had been walking from Walmart. At the time, the store was closed.
The officer told the woman that he knew she had been a passenger in the vehicle. The woman acknowledged that the vehicle belonged to her.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located a digital scale, 96 grams of presumptive marijuana in a plastic bag, and a second baggie with an additional 5.3 grams of marijuana. Police also searched Reichert’s purse, allegedly locating a broken pipe with a white residue that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Formal charges and a warrant for Reichert’s arrest were filed on Feb. 2. She was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24. She appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court for arraignment Friday.
Her bond was set at $100,000. She is next scheduled to appear in court on March 5.
Benavides had also faced felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the pursuit and subsequent search, but those charges were dismissed Feb. 24 as part of a plea agreement in a case charging Benavides with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony, and being a habitual criminal.