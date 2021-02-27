Bayard woman faces charges in pursuit, search

A Bayard woman faces drug charges after being arrested in connection with a December pursuit.

Jessica L. Reichert, alias Jessica Rask, 34, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class IV felony; aiding and operating a motor vehicle to avoid an arrest, a Class IV felony; distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana), a Class IV felony; accessory to a felony (interfering with an arrest), a Class IIA felony; and obstruction a police officer, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy had observed a vehicle parked at the parking lot of a local gas station in the early morning hours of Dec. 20. Deputies were attempting to locate a man wanted on a warrant and believed he was in the vehicle.

A Scottsbluff Police officer attempted to pull the vehicle in the southeast corner of a local hotel, but the vehicle’s driver ignored the officer and led officers on a pursuit, traveling up to 80 miles per hour. Eventually, the pursuit was called off by Scottsbluff Police.

An officer observed the driver re-enter city limits and officers stopped the vehicle at West 27th Street and Avenue I. Officers arrested the man wanted on the warrant, Brandon Benavides.