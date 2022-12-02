 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bayard woman killed in Highway 92 crash

A Bayard woman died as the result of a crash near Melbeta Thursday.

Syrena Parks, 25, of Bayard, died at Regional West Medical Center after being injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 92 just west of Melbeta. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m., according to information released by the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the NSP, at the time of the crash, Parks had been the driver of a Buick Park Avenue, traveling eastbound on Highway 92, when her vehicle crossed the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150. 

Parks was transported by helicopter to Regional West Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford, Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyoming, was transported by ground to Regional West, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Thomas said the crash remains under investigation

