Betancur files intent to appeal case

A Scottsbluff man convicted of sexually harassing a co-worker has filed notice and other documents to appeal the case.

During an Oct. 26 hearing, Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Monty Betancur to 90 days imprisonment on a charge of tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony, and sentenced him to a $1,000 fine in connection with an Oct. 11, 2020, assault of a paramedic student. Dobrovolny also ordered Betancur to serve two years probation on two counts of third-degree sexual assault, a Class I misdemeanor, and one count of first-degree false imprisonment, a Class IIIA felony.

Betancur is also required to register as a sex offender.

During Betancur’s trial in August, jurors heard a Gering woman testify she had been undergoing paramedic training as part of courses at Western Nebraska Community College at Valley Ambulance. On Oct. 11, 2020, the woman testified Betancur sexually assaulted her. She testified that he kissed her twice, put his arm around her buttock area and grabbed her leg during a call, leaving bruises. During the first incident, she said she told the man no and pulled her body back.