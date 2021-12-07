 Skip to main content
Box Butte County RSVP offering Tree of Love
Box Butte County RSVP offering Tree of Love

ALLIANCE — Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Carter’s decorated with ornaments suggesting gifts for 50 residents of Highland Park Care Center.

Members of the community can participate by by stopping by Carter’s and selecting an ornament to purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.

Gifts purchased for this event should be left at Carter’s no later than Wednesday, Dec. 15.

For questions, contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293 for details and questions.

