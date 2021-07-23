Box Butte Tax protests decisions made

The Box Butte County Board of Commissioners acting as the Board of Equalization heard a total of 83 tax protests this year during held on four days of hearings — June 21, July 7, July 8 and July 12. Decisions were made during the meeting on Monday, July 19.

The protest process is for valuations only. Taxes cannot be protested because of all the taxing entities that make up the tax rate. Taxes are calculated by dividing the assessed value by 100 and multiplying the tax rate.

“The total number of protests filed was 83,” County Assessor Michelle Robinson said.

In comparison, 74 protests were filed last year.

“This year, we did the rural re-appraisal and we had to apply a 9% increase to houses in Hemingford,” Robinson said. “That’s all based on the assessed values being below market value, so to be in compliance with being of market value, we just did a flat percentage increase. Next year, Hemingford will be getting re-appraised.”