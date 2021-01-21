Bridgeport man pleads to charge in crash that killed brother

A Bridgeport man charged in a crash that killed his brother has agreed to a plea agreement in the case.

Trey Brown, 28, had faced eight charges, including two felonies, from the July 3, 2020, crash that killed 21-year-old Joshua Brown.

Trey Brown, driving on Highway 26 toward Bridgeport, had struck a pickup driven by Joshua Brown as he traveled on Highway 26. Joshua Brown’s pickup rolled and he was ejected from the vehicle, dying at the scene of the crash.

Brown pleaded no contest to a charge of motor vehicle homicide, a Class IIA felony, on Jan. 4, according to Morrill County District Court records.

According to an amended complaint, Brown is accused of unintentionally causing the death of Joshua Brown while engaged in operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence. He had initially been charged with a Class IIIA felony motor vehicle charge, accused of causing his brother’s death while driving under the influence of alcohol, driving recklessly, racing and operating a cell phone while driving.

Other charges of manslaughter, a Class IIA felony, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, child abuse, engaging in a speed contest, motor vehicle homicide and reckless driving were dismissed.