Brother, sister charged in Torrington car thefts

A Torrington man, Kevin Gunhammer, pleaded innocent to charges of stealing items, including guns, during a spree of thefts in October 2020.

Gunhammer entered his plea recently in Goshen County Eighth Judicial Court in front of Judge Patrick Korell.

Gunhammer, along with his sister, Lucinda and another accomplice are accused of Oct. 11, 2020, burglarizing several vehicles in Torrington on Oct. 11, 2020. Reports indicate that items stolen included rifles and a credit card, later used at a convenience store and gas station.

During the investigation, according to reports, investigating officers asked to review video from the Maverik convenience store and saw a vehicle described to be involved in the thefts, a pickup truck frequently driven by Lucinda Gunhammer. Surveillance video showed persons filling up the vehicle, as well as when one of the two defendants allegedly used a stolen credit card inside the store.

An accomplice is also reported to have made admissions to police that resulted in the arrest of Kevin Gunhammer and Linda Gunhammer.