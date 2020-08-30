California man accused of stealing, wrecking Nebraska State Patrol cruiser

SIDNEY — A 29-year-old California man is accused of stealing a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's cruiser as troopers investigated drug offenses following a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of the cruiser and the suspect's arrest, which occurred Sunday afternoon near Sidney,

Dontey Ollie, 29, of Newark, California

Early Sunday afternoon, NSP received a report of a Cadillac SUV passing other vehicles on the shoulder on Interstate 80. A trooper located the vehicle east of Sidney, as it was traveling westbound on I-80 at 92 miles per hour. The trooper performed a traffic stop at mile marker 58.

Another trooper arrived on scene to assist in a probable cause search of the vehicle. The driver was Zakiya Rowe, 28, of Chicago, with passenger Dontey Ollie, 29, of Newark, California. During the search, troopers allegedly located approximately one pound of marijuana, a large sum of money, and a handgun. Upon finding the gun, the troopers went to place both occupants under arrest.