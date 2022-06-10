California man sought in wife’s murder apprehended in Sidney

Sidney authorities took into custody a California man sought in connection with the murder of his wife.

According to officials from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department in Facebook postings, Sergio Torres Munguia, 52, had been wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in Stockton, California.

Sonia Suarez, 47, had been discovered shot in her car on June 4. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department issued a plea to the public, seeking information in an effort to apprehend Torres and advised that he was considered armed and dangerous.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department reported Torres ran a stop sign while traveling in Sidney and officers performing a records check took him into custody after locating the active arrest warrant.

Torres is currently being held for extradition back to San Joaquin County.

