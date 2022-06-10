 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

California man sought in wife’s murder apprehended in Sidney

  • 0

Sidney authorities took into custody a California man sought in connection with the murder of his wife.

Wanted CA man caught in Sidney

Sergio Torres Munguia, 52, was arrested in Sidney Thursday night. Officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly killing his wife in Stockton, California.

According to officials from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department in Facebook postings, Sergio Torres Munguia, 52, had been wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in Stockton, California.

Sonia Suarez, 47, had been discovered shot in her car on June 4. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department issued a plea to the public, seeking information in an effort to apprehend Torres and advised that he was considered armed and dangerous.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department reported Torres ran a stop sign while traveling in Sidney and officers performing a records check took him into custody after locating the active arrest warrant.

Torres is currently being held for extradition back to San Joaquin County.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, had been sought in the Tuesday, May 24, shooting death of a 60-year old woman, Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado. On Saturday, the man refused to surrender to Cheyenne Police, fired a weapon at officers and died after police returned fire. 

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Watch Now: Related Video

Public pressure grows to find two men missing in Amazon rainforest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News