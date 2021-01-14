Case against Dawes County Sheriff alleging misconduct remains pending ruling

The case against a Panhandle sheriff alleging misconduct remains pending as a ruling is awaited after a two-day bench trial last week.
Judge Randin Roland, of the 12th Judicial District, heard the case against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey during a two-day bench trial on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 in Chadron.
Charges were filed against Dailey in Dawes County Court on May 20, 2020, by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. According to the complaint, on or about July 21, 2019, Dailey “knowingly violated a statute or lawfully adopted rule or regulation relating to his official duties as Sheriff or Jailer for Dawes County.” Dailey had been accused of official misconduct, a Class II misdemeanor, for allegedly refusing to accept a prisoner into his jail.
The complaint states that Dailey refused to receive and keep Jesse Sierra, “a lawfully committed offender” in the Dawes County jail. The charging document cites Nebraska State Statute 23-1703 which sets out the duty of a sheriff overseeing a county jail and states that a sheriff “is required to receive those lawfully committed and to keep them ... until discharged by law.”
Jesse Sierra is one of two brothers charged by federal authorities on July 30, 2019, on charges of kidnapping. According to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota, Sierra, and Dustin Sierra, were charged after the two men allegedly kidnapped a woman from Rapid City, South Dakota, on July 13, 2019, transporting her against her will and holding her on the Pine Ridge Reservation for several days, and ultimately taking her across state lines to Nebraska. On July 21, 2019, the victim was dropped off at the hospital in Chadron, Nebraska, with severe injuries, including broken bones and bruising to her face and body.
Prior to charges being filed by federal authorities, Sierra had been arrested as part of an investigation conducted by the Chadron Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. During the investigation, police had contact at the hospital with a woman who had been badly beaten and had reported being kidnapped and sexually assaulted by Sierra. She told authorities she had been held at a Chadron hotel in the days prior. According to the arrest affidavit in that case, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper transported Sierra to the Dawes County Jail after he was arrested by Chadron Police, however, the Dawes County Jail refused to accept him. He was jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
According to the Chadron Record, during testimony, Dailey said he did not do the intake because Sierra was injured and the jail didn’t have medical facilities, which could have led to liability issues for the county. The sheriff also explained that there were financial considerations were made, as any of Sierra’s incurred medical expenses would be the county’s responsibility.
Prosecuting attorney Corey O’Brien argued Dailey acted out of spite because of anger toward Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino and the command of the Nebraska State Patrol for not notifying him directly when Sierra was arrested. Records were played during the trial in which Dailey allegedly stated dislike toward the other agencies. Dailey said this anger might have influenced his decision to not accept Sierra, and that he could’ve booked the prisoner and later transferred him to another facility.
Outside of the trial, the Chadron Record reported, Lordino shared dispatch call recordings that he said showed even though Dailey was not directly contacted, Lordino said that Dawes County deputies were made aware of the situation and given descriptions of the vehicles Sierra might be driving and where he had been staying. The first calls, Lordino said, were made within 30 minutes of officers arriving at hospital and speaking to the female victim.
After testimony, Roland took the case under advisement.
He gave the prosecuting attorney until Jan. 27 to file its final arguments via brief and the defense attorney representing Dailey, Charles Brewster, to file by Feb. 17. A ruling won’t come down until after those briefs are filed and considered by the court.
If Dailey is found guilty he faces a penalty of a $1,000 fine, six months in jail or both. The state Police Standards Advisory Council could also consider revocation of his law enforcement certification.