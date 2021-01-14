Case against Dawes County Sheriff alleging misconduct remains pending ruling

Prior to charges being filed by federal authorities, Sierra had been arrested as part of an investigation conducted by the Chadron Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. During the investigation, police had contact at the hospital with a woman who had been badly beaten and had reported being kidnapped and sexually assaulted by Sierra. She told authorities she had been held at a Chadron hotel in the days prior. According to the arrest affidavit in that case, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper transported Sierra to the Dawes County Jail after he was arrested by Chadron Police, however, the Dawes County Jail refused to accept him. He was jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

According to the Chadron Record, during testimony, Dailey said he did not do the intake because Sierra was injured and the jail didn’t have medical facilities, which could have led to liability issues for the county. The sheriff also explained that there were financial considerations were made, as any of Sierra’s incurred medical expenses would be the county’s responsibility.